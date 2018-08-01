Gregory S. Marcus Sells 40,000 Shares of Marcus Corp (MCS) Stock

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) insider Gregory S. Marcus sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,823.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MCS opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Marcus Corp has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.52 million. analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “$33.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

