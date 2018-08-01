Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.79 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $32.00 price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 29,242 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $749,180.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,820.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

