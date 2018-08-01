Greencore Group (GNC) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note published on Tuesday. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Greencore Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 386 ($5.07) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.71 ($2.90).

Greencore Group opened at GBX 180 ($2.36) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

