Graphic Packaging (GPK) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Graphic Packaging earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.4643562166965 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of Graphic Packaging opened at $14.53 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.