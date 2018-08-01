Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Shares Gap Up to $19.09

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.92, but opened at $19.09. Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 104453 shares traded.

GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “$18.48” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 40.63%. equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $27,549.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,067 shares of company stock valued at $200,227 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 667.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 157,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 711.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 209,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 92,302 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

