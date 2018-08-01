GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAF. Vertical Group began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

GrafTech International traded up $0.98, hitting $22.18, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,382. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.15.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 72.06% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

