GrafTech International (EAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 461,382 shares.The stock last traded at $22.66 and had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 72.06% and a net margin of 28.73%. analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,316,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

