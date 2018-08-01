Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

GOV opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. Government Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. Government Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 905.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

