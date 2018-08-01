GoPro (GPRO) Given a $7.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPRO. Vetr raised GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GoPro from $6.50 to $5.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro traded up $0.15, reaching $5.99, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 73,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,786. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $842.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.90% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $202.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.