Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) PT Set at $30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) received a $30.00 price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GT. ValuEngine cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

GT opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $35,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,613,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,983 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,742 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 62.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 842,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 323,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

