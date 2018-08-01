Golfsmith International (GOLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Golfsmith International to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ GOLF opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Golfsmith International has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Monday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Golfsmith International Company Profile

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

