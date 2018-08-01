Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefonica (TEF) a €7.70 Price Target

Telefonica (BME:TEF) has been assigned a €7.70 ($9.06) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

TEF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.18 ($10.80).

Shares of Telefonica opened at €8.20 ($9.65) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Telefonica has a 1 year low of €7.45 ($8.76) and a 1 year high of €10.63 ($12.51).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

