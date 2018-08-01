GoldBlocks (GB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $151,156.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $151,156.00 and $80.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.32 or 0.02878790 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013576 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000732 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002847 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000119 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003208 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

