Gold Resource (GORO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Gold Resource had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 36,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,926. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In other news, VP Jessica M. Browne sold 66,666 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $432,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,289 shares in the company, valued at $462,665.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,791 over the last quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.