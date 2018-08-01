Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.577 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

Golar LNG Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 189.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 172.4%.

GMLP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 3,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

