Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.577 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

Golar LNG Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 189.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 172.4%.

Golar LNG Partners traded up $0.02, hitting $16.41, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.68%. equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

