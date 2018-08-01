Globus Medical (GMED) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Globus Medical traded up $1.37, hitting $52.85, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,159,229.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $362,230.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,869.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

