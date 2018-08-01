Globus Medical (GMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Globus Medical updated its FY18 guidance to $1.55 EPS.

Shares of GMED traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. 1,079,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,292. Globus Medical has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $6,830,385.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $362,230.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,869.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

