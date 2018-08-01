Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.97%.

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

