GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.34) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,600 ($21.02). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,750 ($22.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Shore Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41.74 ($0.55) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra set a GBX 1,550 ($20.37) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.96) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($18.39) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,539.66 ($20.23).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,581.60 ($20.78) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.66).

In other news, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.69), for a total transaction of £30,318.75 ($39,835.44). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.46) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($57,484.82).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.