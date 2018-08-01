Gladstone Land (LAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter. Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.94. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAND. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of March 31, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.57 per share.

