Gladstone Commercial’s (GOOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) in a research report released on Tuesday.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Gladstone Commercial opened at $19.84 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $553.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.49 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 98.68%.

In related news, CFO Michael Sodo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,571 shares of company stock valued at $83,987. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 159 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

