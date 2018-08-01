Gladius Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million (GLA)

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Gladius Token has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $5,496.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gladius Token has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gladius Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gladius Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00391866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00179270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025907 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Gladius Token

Gladius Token’s launch date was October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s total supply is 16,840,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,005,446 tokens. The official message board for Gladius Token is medium.com/@gladiusio . Gladius Token’s official website is gladius.io . Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio

Gladius Token Token Trading

Gladius Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladius Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gladius Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gladius Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gladius Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gladius Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.