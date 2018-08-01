Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HDFC Bank worth $49,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 8,403,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 386,579 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,643,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,627,000 after buying an additional 813,770 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,214,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,540,000 after buying an additional 169,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,000,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,615,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,761,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,011,000 after buying an additional 287,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $89.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.