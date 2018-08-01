Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 41,984 Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,984 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Zai Lab worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $1,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 4,472.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.09. Zai Lab Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

