Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 805,194 Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 805,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.75% of Zuora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Zuora opened at $24.53 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Zuora Inc has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

