Geron (GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,300.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%.

Geron traded down $0.19, reaching $3.40, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 64,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,726. The firm has a market cap of $571.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.57. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Geron by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Geron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Geron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Geron by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

