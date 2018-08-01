Genevieve Walkden Purchases 64,000 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) insider Genevieve Walkden acquired 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$17,280.00.

Genevieve Walkden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Genevieve Walkden bought 8,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Genevieve Walkden bought 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$460.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Genevieve Walkden bought 25,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$6,375.00.

YAK stock opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.39.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

