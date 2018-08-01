General Electric (GE) Holdings Trimmed by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric opened at $13.63 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

