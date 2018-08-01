Generac (GNRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Generac traded up $0.71, reaching $54.46, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,598. Generac has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,362,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $755,532.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,333. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 51.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.