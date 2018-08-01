Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

GEMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gemphire Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Gemphire Therapeutics traded up $0.15, reaching $7.47, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 132,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,370. Gemphire Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. equities research analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $700,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,132,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.