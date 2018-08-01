Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,073.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals opened at $13.58 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.
