Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,073.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals opened at $13.58 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

