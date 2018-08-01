GAIA (GAIA) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, GAIA has traded flat against the dollar. One GAIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAIA has a market capitalization of $598,514.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GAIA Profile

GAIA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com

GAIA Coin Trading

GAIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

