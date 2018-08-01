Gabelli Weighs in on Weatherford International plc’s FY2022 Earnings (WFT)

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) – Stock analysts at Gabelli boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weatherford International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 price target on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Weatherford International opened at $3.39 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.36. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 109.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 37.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 52.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

