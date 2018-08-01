FY2019 EPS Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc (SVI) Boosted by Cormark

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StorageVault Canada in a report released on Friday, July 27th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$2.43 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.91 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 83.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, operates, and leases storage space for individual and commercial customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Self Storage and Portable Storage. It operates a network of 149 stores, including 90 company owned stores and 59 stores owned by third parties under the Access Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepots, Sentinel Storage, and Storage For Your Life brands.

