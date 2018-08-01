FY2019 EPS Estimates for Heritage Financial Corp Raised by Analyst (HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HFWA. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

HFWA stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $47,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,233.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $244,376.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,928.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 827,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 539,225 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 290,477 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,683,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,018,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

