FY2018 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, CL King downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $52.41.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 30,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

