FY2018 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC Lifted by Analyst (PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – KeyCorp upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. KeyCorp has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Shares of Pentair opened at $44.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pentair has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,880.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

