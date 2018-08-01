FY2018 EPS Estimates for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Shares of NOV opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -115.55, a P/E/G ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 410,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 26.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth approximately $170,243,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $220,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,759.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 3,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $178,106.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,677.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,604 shares of company stock worth $5,340,046. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.