FY2018 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Cut by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.44 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $28,469.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $380,943.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,641 shares of company stock worth $1,856,507. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

