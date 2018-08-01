FY2018 EPS Estimates for Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Increased by Analyst

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Franklin Financial Network in a report released on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSB. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Franklin Financial Network opened at $39.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $551.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 19.27%.

In other news, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $60,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $31,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $532,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,131 shares of company stock worth $449,021. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.