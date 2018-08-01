FY2018 Earnings Estimate for United Bankshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Bankshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,385,000 after purchasing an additional 601,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Bankshares by 154.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 590,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Bankshares by 51.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

