FY2018 Earnings Estimate for First Bancorp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of First Bancorp opened at $41.42 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $43.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 78.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $130,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Goodwin Mayer purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $131,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,457.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

