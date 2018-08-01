FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comcast in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Nomura lowered their price target on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Comcast opened at $35.78 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 229.5% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

