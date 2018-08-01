FY2018 Earnings Estimate for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants opened at $63.25 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $73.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 5,126 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $287,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan sold 136,728 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $7,588,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,209,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,733 shares of company stock valued at $30,431,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,163,000 after buying an additional 502,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,393,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 305,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after buying an additional 313,144 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.