Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,380,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,001,000 after purchasing an additional 406,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,404,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,903,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,270,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial opened at $17.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.