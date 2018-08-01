FRP (FRPH) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Press coverage about FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FRP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.757510800058 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRPH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of FRP opened at $65.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. FRP has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $66.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles E. Commander III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $289,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $143,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $848,300 over the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

