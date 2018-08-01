Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 12278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $925,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,356,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,787,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,578 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 752,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,048,000 after buying an additional 272,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.