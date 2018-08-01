Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cfra set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.59 ($92.46).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA opened at €66.76 ($78.54) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

