Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of FMS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,846. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 254,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

